Yogi Takes Holy Dip At Sangam, Flies Kite On Basant Panchami

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a holy dip at Sangam here and flew kite on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

State Minister Siddharth Nath Singh and party's state president Swantra Deo Singh were among others who also took a holy dip at Sangam.

The Chief Minister also performed ''Ganga puja'' at the Arail ghat on the banks of Sangam and later participated in a photo session at the ''selfie point''.

The CM also released balloons to send the message of 'swacchata' (cleanliness) and even asked the pilgrims to keep the Ganga and other rivers clean.

Mr Adityanath also participated in the Ganga 'aarti' here on Wednesday evening. He also met the chairman of the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at his ashram in the Magh Mela area and discussed with him about the ways and means for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister was in Prayagraj in view of the ongoing Ganga Yatra, which reached here last night and continued its journey towards Kaushambhi on Thursday. The Ganga Yatra, which commenced both from Bijnore and Ballia from January 27, will end at Kanpur on Friday. UNI



