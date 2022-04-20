Yogi Takes Dig At Rahul's Probable Elevation As Congress President

Gorakhpur: One cannot expect democracy in the party which has all along nurtured and promoted dynastic politics, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

He was reacting to media reports that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would soon be elevated to party president's post. Media reports said Mr Gandhi could be announced president of the party by December 5.

"Rahul Gandhi should be made Congress president at the earliest so that the country could see 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' soon," he remarked sarcastically.

Talking to media personnel here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said it would be easy for the country to get rid of Congress once Mr Gandhi became president of his party.

While flaying the producers of controversial film Padmavati, the Chief Minister blamed the makers of the film for vitiating the law-and-order situation in the country. He, however, also criticised those opposed to the release of the film.

"Producer Sanjay Leela Bansali should have avoided making such a controversial movie after there were protests during the shooting, but now they are trying to play with the sentiments of the people, which is totally wrong," he said while slamming people who had announced bounty on the head of film actors and producers. UNI