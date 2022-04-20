Yogi Takes Action Against BJP Corporator In Land Grab Case

Gorakhpur: In a significant message to party leaders and workers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allowed action to be taken against a Bharatiya Janata Party corporator for illegally occupying government land in Gorakhpur.

The corporator, Rambhual Kushwaha was accused of illegally encroaching government land in the Kanha Upvan area.

"The illegal structure has been demolished. One acre of land was encroached upon. The land records show the encroached area is actually government land," said, Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

"Not an inch of encroached land will be spared. Action will be taken under the anti-land mafia act against all those who are involved in such legal activities," Municipal Commissioner Jayant Narlikar said.

While refusing to comment on the action, Kushwaha said: "The matter is in court and I will file a defamation case against the Nagar Nigam."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his displeasure at the encroachment in the Kanha Upvan. He had asked for immediate action to free the encroached land and had also issued a warning against those who might try to stop the anti-encroachment action. --IANS