Yogi Tagorising UP Via Jitin

New Delhi (The Hawk): Yet unknown, peace-loving, patient, punctilious UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is fast (Rabindranath) Tagorising UP via new entrant in UP BJP, Jitin Prasada, direct descendant of Tagore --- unknown till now --- being grand son of Purnima Tagore, grand daughter of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.





Interesting, eh? Revealing, ain't it?





Yes, Jitin Prasada in BJP is being vociferously tom-tomed as Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP's Brahmin face who will surely help the state's "countless, so to say" Brahmins voting en masse for the BJP.





At present, they are said to be thoroughly disillusioned with the BJP because of the Brahmins' absence of prominence in Adityanath Government.





Hence flagrant ignorance to them, analyse political know-alls in the over ripened political state UP that even today, like before, believes that UP is the political show window of the country.





If says yes to BJP again, it is in for second time in succession. And for that to happen, the state's Brahmins' opinions in favour of the BJP are a must, compulsory like always.





Yes in the last assembly elections in UP, this Brahmin factor did not count because en masse euphoria for Adityanath.





So caste-superiority of the Brahmins had taken a back seat.





Rather, kicked away then, confess senior UP observers, to nullify the Brahmin domination over all and end their superciliousness for all times to come.





It happened like that. The "nullifying of Brahmin-effect did prove to be a success initially.





But soon, due to great number of successive faux pas on part of Adityanath-government, the Brahmins --- with them, their natural allies Yadavs, Muslims, SCs, OBCs, Kayasthas, Banias --- got infuriated with BJP, Adityanath.





The rage against them was so much, analyse political analysts, that the BJP successively began losing elections in UP.





This despite not erlong, BJP was simply invincible.





The Adityanath Mega Touch, Midas Touch was gone.





Adityanath was reportedly ruffled. He began looking for a pliable personality to appease the Brahmins and their other caste, creed, credo allies mentioned above.





After a lot of literally R&D with the help of so many "personalities", Yogi (perhaps with the help of heavenly powers) Adityanath zeroed in on Jitin Prasada, great grandson of Purnima Tagore, grand daughter of Rabindranath Tagore a "Pedigreed Brahmin" and also non-believer in rudimentary Brahminism being Brahmo Samaj personality thus believing in all, goodness for all, justice for all, equal fairness for all etc....





Informants, according to sources, informed Adityanath of roping in Jitin Prasada, fully disillusioned with the Congress and most immediately looking for a new party for himself but the likes of BSP, SP, CPI(M) etc were unwilling to touch him because he is Brahmin even though he is a non-confomist to conventional conventions relating to Brahmins.





His Rajwara in Shahjahanpur is said to be always open to all and sundry, say those who know him very well. He thus has his sure shot support base among all in his area.





His services could be taken by Adityanath who reportedly fell for that soon enough.





Rest is history. Jitin Prasad joined the BJP amid huge fanfare. The Brahmins, their other caste, credo supporters, were mighty thrilled with Jitin Prasada's entry in the BJP.





Adityanath himself accorded a lot of welcome to him. Clearly he evinced that Jitin is saviour of BJP in UP. He of course will play second fiddle to Adityanath but his vote-catching prowess will be used in fullest, reveal senior partymen in the state.





According to them, Jitin indeed is alleviating SOS of Adityanath to the core providing a lot of relief to him and to entire BJP in UP.





A sigh of relief in BJP now that the next UP Government will also be BJP's.





As for Adityanath, from now on, he will 'Tagorise' UP via Jitin Prasada as mentioned in the beginning.



