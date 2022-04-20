Yogi Suspends Five District Officials Amid Uproar By Opposition

Lucknow: Amid ruckus by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state and atrocity on Samajwadi party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in the state assembly on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced action against five officials of Sonbhadra district over the killing of 10 tribals and injuring 25 others.

The Chief Minister on the recommendations of the two member probe team in connection with the Sonbhadra firing, has suspended 5 district officials including a SDM, a DSP, a police inspector, a Sub-inspector and a beat constable.

Yogi Adityanath, blaming the previous Congress government for the entire dispute of the land in Ambuha village in Ghorawal police station area of Sonbhadra, alleged that Congress was in the power when the 200 bigha of land was given to a society and later it was again transferred in 1989 when Congress was in power in the state.

He also announced a three member high level committee headed by Additional chief secretary Revenue to look into the land dispute matter with submitting its report to the government in 10 days. The other two members of the committee are Divisional commissioner Vindyaanchal and principal secretary Labour.

The announcement was made in the state assembly even as the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress members were in the well of the house raising slogans against the government.

CM assured the house, that the government would not spare the guilty people involved in the incident and said that till date 29 people including the prime accused Pradhan and his brother have been arrested.

He also said that the land dispute was prevailing since 1955 and there was tension simmering past several years. "It is unfortunate that none tried to resolve the issue," he said. As the house assembled for the day, the leader of the opposition Ram Govind Choudhry raised the issue of harassment of Mohammad Azam Khan and said that he has been been framed as a land mafia by the government.

But before he could say anything, Mr Adityanath stood up to give his statement on the Sonebhadra firing incident and the action taken by the government.

After the statement by the CM, speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit, was annoyed with the opposition showing posters and asked them to remove it. But when they refused to oblige, he adjourned the house for 40 minutes.

Due to the pandemonium in the assembly, the question hour was disrupted. UNI