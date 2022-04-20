Yogi suspends another IPS officer within 24 hours

Lucknow: A day after the suspension of the Prayagraj SSP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended the SP of Mahoba district, Mani Lal Patidar on charges of corruption.

According to an official release, the officer's behaviour was sullying the image of the UP Police.

Patidar was found guilty of extorting money from trucks ferrying construction material and victimizing the owner of the vehicle if money was not paid.

Patidar, a 2014 batch officer, will remain attached to the police headquarters during his suspension. Arun Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as the new SP of Mahoba.

By initiating action against two IPS officers within 24 hours - both charged with corruption -the chief minister has sent out a clear message that officers found indulging in such practices will now face action.

—IANS