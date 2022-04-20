Yogi Surprised Over Lucknow Having No Bahuguna Statue

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed surprise over no statue of former chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in Lucknow and has indirectly hit out at the Gandhi family.

" I am surprised there is no idol of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in Lucknow, he spent his life for the development of poor and needy. I think this proves some people's intention that only their family should remain in power," he said while paying floral tribute to late Bahuguna at a function in the Vidhan Bhawan premises.

The UP government would be holding a year long centenary celebration of the birth anniversary of the former CM starting from Wednesday.

Prime minister Narendra Modi would be releasing a commemorative stamp of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna at his residence in New Delhi this evening. UP government has also announced to set up a statue of Bahuguna in Lucknow within a year.

Yogi said that Bahuguna jee was great social worker and worked for the poor and other downtrodden.

" Youth should learn from the work done by the former CM for the society," he said.

UP Assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit said that history of the great people always play an important role in the development of any nation. " Bahugunajee was an extra-ordinary person but his simplicity would be remembered for ever," Dikshit said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna had a close relationship with Lucknow and was even loved by the opposition leaders too.

Addressing the gathering, state tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is the daughter of late Bahuguna said that her father was always ready to serve the people. She also narrated several instance on her relationship and how he loved the common people during the programme. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with other state ministers were also present in the function. Earlier, a Peace run was organised by the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna committee in the state capital. UNI