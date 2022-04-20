Yogi Stresses For Better Coordination Btw Party And Government In UP BJP Working Committee Meeting

Lucknow: Announcing that his government would have full coordination with the party and reiterated to fulfill the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced several schemes and projects in the state with disclosing a 'Garib Kalyan Card'for the poor on the name of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhaya. "We are in the verge of announcing the new Industrial, excise and mining policies to curb corruption and introduce transparency while to make the government more effective we have decided to declare the Tehsil diwas as Sampurn Samadhan Diwas where people can get all their problems solved," the CM said. Addressing the inaugural session of the two days UP BJP working committee meeting here this morning, Mr Aditynath admitted that party cadre are the backbone and hence government would not hesitate to honour them and give all the respect. He also asked the working committee members to be cautious as now they are not in the opposition side but will have to play an important role to aware the people how this government is working 'overtime'to provide sops to the people. But he also asked the party leaders not to take law in their hand. Reiterating his party's commitment to provide 7 million jobs in next five years in UP, the CM said after the introduction of GST regime from July next and bringing the new Industrial policy, a new era of industrialization would start in the state. "The new excise policy will not allow any liquor shops near religious, educational or near the residential colonies while the new mining policy would end corruption. We will also launch satellite mapping of the mining areas so that any irregularities can be detected,"he said. Talking about the health system in the state, he said in order to cope up with the shortage of doctors, private practitioners would be engaged at the community health centre,"he added. The CM announced that he himself will review the development and welfare schemes at the divisional level very soon, he said. UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya in his presidential speech gave in detail about the achievement of the party in the UP elections and how it happened. This was probably the last speech of the BJP president as he had already resigned after being made the deputy CM of the state. BJP Vice-president and UP in-charge Om Mathur in his speech stressed the need for a bridge between the government and the organisation. Tomorrow, BJP president Amit Shah will be the chief guest in the concluding session of the working committee meeting. UNI