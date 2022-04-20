Yogi Stress On Water Projects In Bundelkhand

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed to take water projects in the Bundelkhand region on priority and complete the check dam and farm pond policy at earliest to resolve the water crisis in the region.

Reviewing the development and law and order of Chitrakut region in Banda during his visit to Bundelkhand region today, Yogi directed the officials to send the proposals of `Amrit Dhara' for Mahoba, Hamirpur and Chitrakut to the government so the work could start soon.

At present Amrit Dhara scheme in launched in Banda only. He said that the support of the local people and representations must be taken so that the region should not face water scarcity from the next season.

He said that Bundelkhand will be connected with Expresway so that the region could be brought into the mainstream of development.

Yogi claimed that to maintain cleanliness in the region, maximum support of public should be taken along with launching awareness drive.Asking to upgrade medical facilities in the region, chief minister asked to open blood banks in all the districts of Bundelkhand region.

He asked to identify and make lists of expert doctors and to take their services in the government hospital in two shifts. Yogi directed the districts magistrates to make surprise visits of government hospitals, community health centers, primary health centers etc and to check that medical facilities were available for the poors.

He also asked to make all the important roads pothole free by June 15. Yogi further asked to ensure that wheat was purchased at Government support price and in case of irregularities, necessary action should be taken against the in-charge.

He also asked that entire purchase should be completed by June 15. Yogi claimed that his government is working for welfare of the farmers and any laxity in welfare schemes will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the guilty.

He said that fire stations should be opened at every tehsil level.

To improve the standard of education in the area, Yogi directed that all the officers of the Education Department should adopt at least one primary school of his area and ensure that students should be given all necessary help so that they could easily take up education.

He directed the officials to visit the spot in case of natural calamity and forward necessary help to the victims. Reviewing law and order, Yogi asked that rule of law should be mainatined and stern action must be taken against the criminals and anti-social elements.

He also instructed to strictly comply with traffic rules.

Yogi also directed DMs to ensure that no other except of Toll Tax should be collected from the people of the area. Earlier Yogi also visited District Hospital to take first hand account of bus mishap in which four persons were killed.



