Yogi Stern On Nizammudun Issue—95 Pc Of 157 People Tracked

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to track down the 157 people from the state who had attended the Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz and send them to quarantine after a strict health check.

The Chief Minister cancelled his visits to Meerut and Agra today and rushed back to Lucknow to review the situation in view of issue arising out of the Nizammuddin event. He will be reviewing the situation with the officials officials of Saharanpur and Meerut through video conferencing.

State Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi told reporters that the police has already tracked 95 per cent of the 157 people who had attended the event and rest are being tracked.

"These people are being checked thoroughly and are being sent to quarantine. There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Earlier, UP has issued an alert when it came to light that 157 people from UP's 19 districts had attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin in Delhi this month. State DGP office has sent the list of the people to the concerned districts. The maximum number of people, 28, are from Muzaffarnagar and 20 from Lucknow. Mr Awasthi said that the CM also reviewed the lock down arrangements in the state and directed the officials to strictly control the movement of people.

"From tomorrow, people can go to the banks in large numbers, so policemen will be deployed at all the banks to ensure social distancing ," he said.

The ACS has appealed to the people to inform the authorities if people in large numbers are gathering or staying anywhere in the state.

He said that the CM has taken strong note of the Bareilly incident where the Nagar Nigam employees sprayed chemicals on the labourers coming into the state in an effort to disinfect them. He has ordered action against the concerned authorities, he said.

Till date, as many as 6,079 FIRs have been registered against 18,586 people under section 188 of the IPC for violating lockdown norms. A total 1291 community kitchens have distributed 4.62 lakh food packets in the state so far. UNI