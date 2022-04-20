Yogi slams Pinarayi Vijayan for being involved in gold smuggling

UP CM intensifies BJP's election campaign in Kerala



Both LDF and UDF are engaged in corrupt practices: CM

Lucknow (The Hawk): 1st April, 2021 : Launching a frontal attack at his Kerala counterpart, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji criticised Pinarayi Vijayan for being involved in the gold smuggling case.

In a scathing attack on Pinarayi led Left Democratic Front government for betraying Kerala for some gold, CM said, "This is a very shameful incident in the history that any Chief Minister's name is being linked in the gold smuggling case."

Stating that PFI along with Congress has been spreading chaos and providing protection to LDF and UDF, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji said, "This is the reason that government did not put a curb on the practice of Love Jihad."

"The high court had pointed out that Love Jihad was a conspiracy to convert Kerala into an Islamic state. But all the subsequent state governments failed to enact a law to tackle the problem (of religious conversion)," he added, emphasising how his government in UP brought the anti-religious conversion law in the form of an ordinance to check the menace.

Lambasting at CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji accused the formers of being engaged in corrupt practices and playing with the sentiments of youth.

Kerala has been the land of eternal faith, but political conspiracies have been happening here before independence. Muslim league along with Congress continued to play conspiracies here and cheated the people of the state. LDF and UDF together make a deal for holding power among themselves for 5-5 years each.

Assuring that once the NDA alliance will come to power in Kerala, the work will only be done towards the welfare of people, prosperity of fishermen, providing employment to each youth, and for the all-round rogress of Kerala.

Ahead of the assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath ji addressed rallies in the Haripad assembly seat and Kattakada, and attended roadshows in Adoor, Kajhakkottam and Kuramkutty.

Competition in LDF and UDF within Kerala has not been about development, but corruption. These parties have been developing their cadre in the Central schemes. The Kerala Public Service Commission has become a den of corruption. As a result, the youth of the state are forced to commit suicide.

Alleging that both fronts failed in COVID-19 management, UP Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh has indeed managed the Covid-19 situation with a mix of strategies. As a result, the state earned praised from across the world.

While stating that under the 'Atmanirbhar Package' in UP, ration, gas connection, old-age pension were provided to the people of the state and Rs. 6,000 was given to the farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the CM said, "Our Government is committed for the welfare of the eople of the state. I urge the people of Kerala that for the betterment of this land, make us win and you will see a positive change in Kerela."

The Chief Minister while addressing a gathering on Thursday said that the Government of India has opened up its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age. All eligible should immediately get registered and get vaccinated. India is the only country to carry out the vaccine drive on such a large scale.

The CM further showed immense appreciation to all the scientists and researchers in his speech for their untiring efforts and quick innovation of two indigenous corona vaccines.

Attacking the Congress for never wanting the Ram Mandir to be built, CM said that Bharatiya Janata Party has started the work of constructing the great temple. "I thank the people of Kerala who showed their support and contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir, the largest Hindu temple of India."

Action speaks more than words. Bharatiya Janata party proved it by scrapping Article 370 which was imposed by Congress. This step of PM Modi will prove to be the foundation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and a self-reliant India, said CM Yogi Adityanath ji on Thursday.

LDF always played with the sentiments of Hindus The LDF government of Kerala has considered its birthright to play with the Hindus sentiment in the name of Devasthanam Board within the state, and the person who is playing with Hindu faith in the name of Devasthanam Board in this Assembly Constituency has come to fight the election battle against Shobhana Ji, the BJP candidate. Once we come into power, we will make sure the one who plays with your feelings and

sentiments, his bail is confiscated, said CM Yogi Adityanath ji.