Yogi Slams Opposition, Says UP Law & Order Is Best

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, slammed the opposition for attempting to weaken the nation by spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He also said that the law and order situation in UP was one of the best.

Speaking against the admissibility of an adjournment notice moved by the Samajwadi Party in the state Assembly on Wednesday, the chief minister said that ''certain forces'' were involved in spreading canards about the CAA. He said that some vested interests are speaking the language of Pakistan on the CAA issue. "We need to expose these faces," he said.

The chief minister made a scathing attack on the opposition on the issue of law and order and said, "Who was in power when Naina Sahni was butchered and burnt in a tandoor? Who does not know what happened in Muzaffarnagar during the 2013 riots? In the Unnao case, all five accused have been arrested and action was promptly taken."

Yogi Adityanath said that the law and order situation in UP was the best and proof of this was that investors were coming in to the state.

"Whether it was the abrogation of Article 370 or the Ayodhya verdict, there was no trouble in Uttar Pradesh. All festivals have been held peacefully in the past two and a half years. The Kumbh passed off peacefully in the state even though it was one of the biggest congregations of people," he said. The Speaker, Hriday Narain Dixit, rejected the adjournment notice after this. --IANS