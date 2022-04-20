Yogi Should Initiate Stringent Action Against Kannauj BJP MP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Terming the incident of an official being beaten up in Kannauj shameful, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday demanded that strict action be initiated against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP involved in the case.

Ms Mayawati averred that in spite of a shameful act the accused was openly roaming outside rather than being in jail, due to which there is a lot of anger among the Dalit employees in the state.

The Chief Minister needs to undertake strict steps in this matter so that such a thing could be stopped from happening in future, she stated.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the BSP honcho said, "Alongside, they should take stringent and immediate action against their MP to ensure that such treatment is not meted out to anyone, especially the Dalit employees anywhere in the state. This is the BSP's demand."

Notably, Kannauj Sadar Tehsildar Arvind Kumar had accused BJP MP Subrat Pathak of barging inside his house along with his aides and assaulting him while using caste slurs. Mr Arvind also said that he has a threat to his life from the MP.

Police have registered a case against four identified people including the MP while 20-25 unknown persons in connection with the case. UNI