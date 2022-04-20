Yogi Shifts SSP Of Prayagraj: Summons DGP Over The L&O

Lucknow: Facing severe criticism by the opposition, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh shunted out Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Prayagraj where six people were murdered in three separate incidents on Sunday.

According to official sources here on Monday, SSP STF Sayarthi Anirudh Pankaj has been made the new SSP of Prayagraj replacing Atul Sharma, who has sent on waiting.

The action against the SSP came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned state DGP O P Singh to his residence on Monday morning and sought clarification on the rising crime in the state.

Earlier, in Prayagraj, couple of police men, including SHOs, were suspended for dereliction of their duties after the murder took place in three police station areas.

The action of the UP government comes in wake of the statement made by opposition leaders about the law and order situation in the state.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blamed him for the prevailing law and order situation in the state, saying the 'Jungle Raj' in the state has left everyone cowering for their safety. Her remarks come in light of the murder of a journalist and his brother, who were shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday in Saharanpur district of the state over an issue of dumping cow-dung.

Commenting by a tweet, Mayawati said it's unfortunate how the feeling of fear permeates the minds of people under a government that is led by 'goons and mafias'.

'It is not the rule of law and order under the BJP government in the state, rather its Jungle Raj by Goons and Mafias. This has led crime to a new level in the state and it seems that murders have become common. Everybody is feeling unsafe which is very unfortunate,' she wrote. Meanwhile, multiple murders were reported from Prayagraj on Sunday where three people were killed in Dhumanganj over an issue related to passage in Chaufatka area. The police were still investigating the triple murder when another man was shot down in Allapur area. Post this double murder was reported in Tharwai area.

Reacting to the murders, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "After the murder of two brothers in Saharanpur, 6 murders in 12 hours in Prayagraj, , Uttar Pradesh has become 'Hatya Pradesh'.'

Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government and said, "What will you call a situation where murders are the new common thing. People responsible for controlling crime are busy hiding their failures and above all UP is crime free." UNI