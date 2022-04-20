Yogi Sets Up Team 11 To Deal With Corona Crisis

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up Team 11 to monitor the situation in various sectors amid COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The various teams are led by 20 IAS and five IPS officers. The leaders of these teams will report directly to the chief minister, apart from holding regular meetings. The teams will oversee working in medical, health, revenue, labour, agriculture, industry, law and order, animal husbandry, rural development, relief work, jail, industrial development etc.

"This is to ensure that all sectors are covered during the prevailing crisis and remedial steps are taken without delay in cases that require immediate attention," a government spokesman said.




