Yogi sets up panel for revival of economy after lockdown

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a committee to prepare a roadmap for revival of the economy in the state.

The committee will study the impact of the three-week long lockdown, heavy rain and hail storms that lashed several parts of the state earlier this month and based on its findings, it will prepare a revival plan for industries.

The committee will be headed by additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

The panel, which also has the Principal Secretary (Agriculture) and Principal Secretary (Food and Logistics) as its members, has been tasked with preparing a plan for procurement of wheat and potatoes.

Another committee set up under the leadership of the Principal Secretary (Panchayati raj and rural development) will ensure sanitation in rural and urban areas.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the lockdown situation on Thursday night, has directed officials to ensure that doorstep delivery of essential goods is implemented swiftly to ensure that people do not step out of their homes.

The Chief Minister further directed the administration of districts along the state border to ensure that those people who had just entered the state and were stuck at the border should be provided with food and lodging on priority. Food should also reach those living in night shelters and shelter homes.

Community kitchens from where cooked food will be provided to the homeless, daily wage earners and residents of slum dwellings, are being set up across the state.

The Chief Minister has also said that medicines should be supplied to people at their doorsteps using the helpline 112, 108, 102 and ambulance services in the state. Help should be sought from the Indian Medical Association for this drive. He said that contractual workers of the health and health education departments will be paid at the earliest.

The government has also now permitted use of MLA and MLC development funds for treatment, screening and testing of COVID-19. District administrations have been told to get in touch with concerned MLAs and MLCs for their approval to use the funds for either the health or the health education departments.

