Yogi sets up largest network of medical services in rural areas

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set up the largest network of medical services in remote areas of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a government spokesman, the chief minister's primary thrust is not only to improve the state's health care system but also to provide the latest technology for treating Covid patients.

A total of 3,691 community health centres (CHCs) are operating in the state and as many as 114 primary health centres are under construction.

The chief minister has directed strengthening of the rural medical infrastructure in order to deal with the pandemic situation in the rural interiors.

He has ensured the availability of doctors and medical staff in health centres in rural areas. Every hospital is now equipped with modern facilities for screening and treatment. (IANS)

