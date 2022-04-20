Yogi Sets Record Of Covid Testing 4.85 Crore Persons

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has created a record of sorts by ensuring medical screening of 4.85 crore persons in the state for COVID-19.

''Our medical teams have reached out to 4.85 crore people in more than 78 lakh households for medical testing for corona. Over one lakh medical teams are actively involved in screening people," said an official spokesman. The spokesman said that ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers have also been included in the medical teams.

''Nigrani'' Samitis have been set up at village levels to keep an eye on the corona suspects and monitor those in quarantine centres. The Samitis keep the concerned officials informed of the developments at the village level and help in medical screening.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the meeting of Team 11 on Wednesday, said that over one lakh beds were available in COVID hospitals in level one, two and three in the state. Of these 2,000 beds are fitted with ventilators. The medical screening of migrant workers was continuing in all the quarantine centres and all workers who were returning home, were being provided ration kits. --IANS