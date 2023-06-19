Yogi sends 27 officials to districts to check power situation

Lucknow: With the electricity situation in Uttar Pradesh worsening, the state government has dispatched 27 UPPCL executives to various regions.

They will act as nodal officers in districts and will regularly monitor the power supply system.

This comes just two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced his extreme distress about the persistent power outages, which have occurred amid the extreme heat.

He had complained to the officials about the intermittent outages and requested that they assign blame for them on a feeder-by-feeder basis.

UPPCL chairman M. Devraj has assigned different officers to keep tabs on the power condition in each district.

These officers also include the managing director and directors.

Devraj questioned the officers about the status of the power system upgrades in the districts.

From June 19-21, officers will make visits to their designated areas to check on five areas: power supply, damaged power and distribution transformers, distribution transformer availability in workshops, and material stores.

On June 22nd, they will report their findings to UPPCL after tracking the processing of complaints over the utility's electricity.

Meanwhile, despite repeated appeals over the frequent and lengthy power outages, the conditions of power supply have not improved, with the state capital being among the worst impacted.

Localities like Aliganj, Marutipuram, Gomti Nagar, Jankipuram, Nishatganj, Telibagh, IT, Aminabad, Hazratganj, and Indira Nagar are still facing trouble with power outages.

In Aliganj, the state of the electricity has not improved in a week. A shop owner from Aliganj, said, "It's been a week since I had a proper sleep. We could have adjusted if the environment was a bit cold, but it is unbearable in summers."

People in Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Aminabad, and Aishbagh all experiencing the similar situations.—Inputs from Agencies