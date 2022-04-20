Yogi Says No Effluent To Flow In Ganga From Tanneries After Dec 15

Lucknow: In a strict warning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure that no effluent is poured into river Ganga after December 15 this year failing which action would be taken against the erring officials.

Directions were given in a review meeting regarding treatment of effluent released by tanneries located in Kanpur and diversion of their effluents. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the environment department as well as that of Kanpur division. "The cut-off date to divert sewerage into Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) is December 15. After that not a drop of effluent should be poured into river Ganga. The administration should ensure that ETPs are constructed within stipulated time," Yogi said in that meeting here on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister has taken this stern decision in view of the Kumbh Mela to be held in Sangam in January next year. The UP Government wants to showcase this as a global event and therefore preparations have started at a large scale. Even the Sants who met Chief Minister recently had complained about direct opening of nullahs in river Ganga in Kanpur. They said if the Ganga river is not cleaned before Kumbh it will give a bad name to India. "This is the responsibility of the officials of both Kanpur district and environment department to ensure that flow in the river after December is adequate and the water is clean. I will not listen to any excuses. The STPs should be constructed. The officials should carry out a weekly review," he said.

He also said that in case of Collective Effluent Treat Plant (CETP) the capacity should be increased if required. Orders were issued to increase the capacity if Jajmau CETP. UNI