Yogi Reviews Security Ahead Of Babri Anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all civil and police officials to ensure adequate security measures ahead of the Babri mosque demolition anniversary on December 6.

The anniversary is the first after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on November 9, giving the entire disputed land to Hindus for temple construction and offered a five acre land elsewhere for the mosque.

Majority of the Muslim petitioners have rejected the offer of a five acre plot of land for mosque and are planning to file a review petition against the top court verdict.

The chief minister, who reviewed the security arrangements, said that all security arrangements will remain in place till December 15.

According to an official statement, the chief minister emphasized on regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and having regular interaction with peace committees and religious leaders. He also underlined the need for having CCTV cameras at religious places, commercial and industrial establishments, ATMs and banks and other vital installations.