Yogi Promises Clean, Pollution-Free Yamuna

Barsana: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Yamuna river would soon be made clean and pollution-free like the holy Ganges.

Adityanath''s car hit a wall while he was returning from the Ladliji temple of Radha Rani, atop the Barsana hill in Mathura district. There was minor damage to the vehicle. Adityanath was headed for a function at Radha Bihari Inter College.

The road to the Barsana temple where Laddoo Holi function had been organised passes through narrow lanes. The Chief Minister was then transferred to another car.

Speaking at a public meeting, he said his government had done a lot for the Braj region. The Chief Minister said the Yamuna river would soon be like the Ganges, clean and pollution-free. --IANS