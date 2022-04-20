Yogi prepares to bring back migrant workers to UP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started making preparations for the return of migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh after the Union Home Ministry allowed movement of interstate workers.

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, directed officials to draw up an action plan for the return of migrant workers from different states.

The Chief Minister asked officials to arrange quarantine shelters and community kitchens for an estimated six lakh workers who will be brought back.

The Yogi government will be asking other state governments for details of migrant workers who have been stranded due to the lockdown in order to draw up an action plan for bringing the workers back.

The government has also sought names, addresses, phone numbers and medical reports of migrant workers in other states.

The Chief Minister also appealed to migrant workers to remain patient and not to start walking towards their homes.

"I appeal to all to maintain the level of patience you have shown till now. We will soon be contacting the various state governments to make an action plan for your return," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already brought about four lakh migrant workers from Delhi in the last week of March.

The government has also brought back over 11,000 students from Kota.

--IANS