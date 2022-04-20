Yogi Pitches For 'Congress-Mukt Bharat', Says BJP Eyes Bigger Footprint

Lucknow: Announcing that after marking its ascendancy in the North East, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP will now sweep Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha in the next Assembly polls.

The party is set to increase the number of states its rules to make Congress Mukt Bharat after Rahul Gandhi became the President of Congress", the Chief Minister said.

" BJP has removed the Congress from five states, after Rahul Gandhi took over the party from his mother during the Gujarat elections and his stay would certainly give BJP an edge," he said while suggesting the Congress to review that what have led them to downfall after Rahul Gandhi became their President. Claiming that after rooting out Left in Tripura and capturing power in Nagaland, Yogi said that now the aim is to bloom lotus in Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha in the coming Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference, on the backdrop of BJP's Vijay Diwas celebration on the win in the North East state, the UP CM said adding that this win fulfill the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New India as his policy on -Act East worked.

"The day BJP came to power at the Centre in May 2014, PM had instructed every union minister to go at least once a month in North east and work in the ground reality over development. Besides all the officials were also entrusted in working for development in NE states", the Chief Minister added. Stressing on the results of Tripura, Yogi who himself campaigned there, said that for the first time BJP has broken the citadel of Left front fort in the country which is a historic achievement in the Independent India. " Now it is the time that the party should end the last fort of the Left in Kerala," he said. UNI