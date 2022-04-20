Yogi performs ''rudrabhishek'' for safety from corona

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed ''Rudrabhishek'' (a ritual to appease Lord Shiva) at the Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest, for the safety of mankind from the Corona pandemic.

The ritual was held on Saturday and lasted two hours, according to temple officials.

The Chief Minister had reached Gorakhpur on Friday evening after almost two months, and returned to the state capital on Saturday.

"The Chief Minister also visited the Gaushala in the temple complex and took stock of sanitation in the area. He also held a review meeting with officials on the Corona situation and also the pace of developmental projects," said the official.

He held meetings with doctors at the Guru Gorakshnath hospital before returning to the state capital.

The Chief Minister had not visited Gorakhpur since the lockdown began and this was one of his longest periods of absence from his home town.

--IANS