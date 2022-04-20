Yogi Pays For Artisans' Gifts To Him

Lucknow: Artisans from the 'Mati Kala Hunar Bazaar', an exhibition organised to promote local sculptors of the state, visited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday to gifts him some artefacts and thank him for promoting their wares.

The CM insisted on buying the 'gifts' they had brought for him and paid them Rs 20,000.

Dharamvir Prajapati, President - Mati Kala Board, Uttar Pradesh, said, "We came to thank Yogi Adityanath for letting us organise this exhibition in Lucknow. Till yesterday, we have sold items worth almost Rs 35.21 lakhs. Our intention was to fill the market with local products and not let the Chinese dominate the festive sales. Today, we came to gift some of our sculptures to the chief minister and he decided to buy all of them. It is a great encouragement for the artisans who come from very remote parts of the state."

Hari Om Azad, an artisan from Gorakhpur, said, "We made the sculptures in a hurry just a few days before the exhibition commenced in Lucknow. Three trucks full of sculptures, designer earthen lamps, pots, and idols were sold in no time. After a long period of lockdown, we sold these products and wanted to meet and thank our Yogi Adityanath for organizing the fair." The artisans said that they wanted to contribute to the 'Vocal for Local' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to sell our local products this Diwali through the exhibition. —IANS