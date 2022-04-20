Yogi Orders Surveillance Teams In All UP Districts

: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the health and allied departments to launch a special disease prevention and surveillance survey across all districts from September 7.An official statement issued by the chief minister's office said that health teams must go door-to-door to identify those with viral fever, Covid-19 symptoms and other diseases arising out of the seasonal vagaries.Under this drive, nodal officers will be appointed in every district of the state to monitor the relief work in areas affected by floods and heavy rains.Preventive measures such as spraying of anti-larval and antimalarial sprays in localities must also be undertaken.According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has also instructed officials to ensure supply of pure drinking water and distribute chlorine tablets in the flood-affected districts.""Special efforts should be made to improve surveillance. The health department, rural and urban development and child development departments should stay alert and run special cleanliness campaigns with inter-departmental coordination," the chief minister said.The chief minister advised people to take precautionary measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses.Administrative officials have been asked to keep a constant watch on arrangements of ambulance operations in their respective districts. —IANS