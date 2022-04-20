Yogi Orders Recruitment Of 69,000 Teachers In UP Within A Week

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers within a week.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, had asked the state government to recruit 69000 teachers in primary schools in the state.

The court favoured the government''s decision to increase the cut-off marks 60-65 per cent. It has also ordered the recruitment process to be completed within six months. The written exam for 69,000 teachers'' recruitment was conducted on January 6, 2019. The examination authorities are all set to release the results the next week. On July 25, 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to cancel the recruitment of 1,37,517 teachers on the post of TET Assistant Teacher but give them the benefit of experience in two recruitments. Six months later, on January 17, 2018, the government issued the order for the written examination for the assistant teachers'' posts for the first time to hire 68,500 teachers.

About 7200 Shiksha Mitras qualified in the written examination held on May 27. They all got an opportunity to be recruited for the 68,500 assistant teachers'' posts.

The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019, for 69,000 teachers'' recruitment but there was a dispute regarding the cut-off marks and the examination regulatory authority office could not release the final answer key in 11 months. --IANS