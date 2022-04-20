Yogi orders NSA against those who burnt Dalit houses

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the invoking of the National Security Act (NSA) against Noor Alam and Javed Siddiqui, the two main accused responsible for setting on fire some houses of Dalits in the Jaunpur district.

The Chief Minister, on Wednesday, directed the concerned police officials to book all the accused under the NSA and take action against the Station House Officer (SHO).

The Chief Minister also directed the district officials to provide houses to the Dalits whose houses had been destroyed in the incident. The state government''s social welfare department will also give a compensation of Rs one lakh each.

It may be recalled that on June 9, a series of houses in the Sarai Khwaja locality had been burnt down following a dispute over plucking mangoes from an orchard.

Seven persons had been injured in the incident.

