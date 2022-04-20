Yogi on a day-long visit to Kerala on Sunday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Kerala on Sunday to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' led by party state president K. Surendran, which is set to start from Kasaragod.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would will address the final leg of the yatra scheduled to culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Party sources said the theme of the yatra would be 'corruption-free Kerala, anti-appeasement politics and comprehensive development of Kerala'.

BJP leaders claim that several popular faces would declare their allegiance to the party during the yatra.

As many as 14 Maha rallies and 80 public meetings will be organised as part of the yatra. Several national BJP leaders and Union ministers will also join the yatra.

