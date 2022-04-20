Yogi Offers Prayers At Vindyavasini Temple

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today offered prayers at the Shakti Peeth Vindyavasini temple and sought the blessings of the presiding deity. Yogi reached Mirzapur this morning in a Government chopper at the police lines ground where BJP workers gave him a warm welcome. Later, the CM went to the Vindyavasini temple and worshiped there for about 20 minutes amid chanting of Mantras by five Pandas. The local BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra tied Rakshasutra on the wrist of the CM. While talking to mediapersons here, Mr Adityanath assured that Mirzapur and Vindyavasini temple area would be developed to attract national and international tourists and pilgrims. He also announced to set up a Sanskrit College near the temple while assured to retain the honour and respect of the Pandas. The BJP supporters gathered near the temple and raised slogans in support of Yogi. The CM will be holding a review meeting of the Mirzapur division before leaving for Allahabad today.

UNI