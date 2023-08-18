Yogi Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav Temples In Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Varanasi on a one-day visit and offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple.

CM Yogi offered his respects at the Kashi Kotwal Kal Bhairav Temple.

Later, the Chief Minister arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he performed ceremonial worship of Baba Vishwanath with traditions and rituals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Baba Vishwanath for the third time during the month of Shravan. Prior to this, he had visited Baba Vishwanath on the first day and the third Monday of Sawan.

After offering his prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the devotees coming to the temple during the month of Sawan do not face any kind of trouble. He instructed the officials to provide better facilities for the visitors.

It's worth mentioning that the CM arrived in Varanasi on Thursday to participate in the G-20 summit. On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the inauguration of the Youth 20 Summit at the International Rudraksha Convention Center. —ANI