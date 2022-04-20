Yogi offers prayers at Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham / Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reached the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand and offered prayers.

He was accompanied by his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat.



Adityanath and Rawat had reached Kedarnath on Sunday but were stranded there on Monday due to heavy snowfall.



The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the hill state.



The two chief ministers will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 11 crore UP tourist guest house project at Badrinath Dham later in the day.



The proposed 40-room tourist guest house in Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district will be a green building constructed in Garhwal style of architecture and is expected to be completed in two-year time.



A project is proposed to be constructed on one-acre land and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory, parking. It will cater to the domestic and foreign tourists and devotees coming to visit Badrinath Dham.

—IANS