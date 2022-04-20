Yogi Offers 'Khichdi' At Gorakhnath Temple On Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple, was the first one to offer 'khichdi' at the temple, early on Saturday morning, to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti.Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today is the holy festival of Makar Sankranti. On this occasion, khichdi is offered to Lord Gorakhnath ji by the devotees from different parts of the state and the country. I have also had the privilege of offering Khichdi to Lord Gorakhnath ji." Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker, Amrit Lal Bharti on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. —ANI