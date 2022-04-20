Yogi, Most Popular CM On Facebook

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister in India whose Facebook page had accounted the 'most interacting' in the year 2017.

Yogi had pipped more fancied Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhra Raje and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Public Policy manager, Facebook, Nitin Saluja said that Facebook had recently released a data of the top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. "The data looks at the popularity of these account from the period of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and is based on interactions on the platform, which include total reactions, shares and comments", he said in a written statement released here on Thursday.

Saluja said Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's Facebook page is at 1st position in the Indian Chief Minister Category.

Felicitation function will be held in New Delhi, dates of which will be released later. UNI