Yogi Moots Alternative Farming To Boost Yield

Lucknow: Expressing the need of natural farming, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath suggested alternative farming should be promoted to increase production of crops.

Addressing a farmers' workshop here at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University on Wednesday, the chief minister said the maximum needs of 22 crore population of the state were related to agricultural products and agriculture provides employment in large numbers.

"Natural farming will not only increase the yield but also curb pollution and prevent diseases from spreading through poisonous crops due to excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides," he pointed out. Adityanath said it would be a revolutionary step to double agricultural production in minimum investment. "With god's blessing UP has fertile land, adequate water for irrigation and laborious manpower," he added.

Talking about techniques used in natural farming, the chief minister said that use of cow urine and dung and other agricultural products in farming will not only increase the production but also solve the problem of cow slaughter and management of stray animals.

"Use of drip irrigation method in natural farming would help save 90 per cent of the water consumed and boost ground water levels, which in turn would result in increased availability of drinking water," he stressed.

Highlighting the achievements of UP government, Yogi said that the government had halted cow smuggling and slaughter. "The government is planning to set up cow shelters in every district and agricultural schemes based on bovine species will be promoted," he said.

Padma Shri Subhash Palekar was the chief speaker at the event.