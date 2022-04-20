Yogi Ministry Expansion On Wed, 2 Ministers Resign

Lucknow: After postponing the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet at the last minute on Sunday night, amid concerns over the health condition of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, now it is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two ministers of the UP ministry - Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal and Minister of State for Primary Education Anupuma Jaiswal - have tendered their resignation.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet is slated to be held at the Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday, official sources here on Tuesday confirmed. More than a dozen new Ministers are expected to take oath during the ceremony. Three to four Ministers with Independent charge are also expected to be sworn-in.

New names likely to be inducted in the Cabinet, include Ashok Kataria, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Udaybhan Singh, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Vijay Bahadur Pathak , Anil Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Sanjiv Raja, Nilima Katiyar, Dal Bahadur Kori, Ashish Patel, Mahendra Singh, Suresh Rana, Anil Rajbhar and Upendra Tiwari.

Ashish Patel is the husband of Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel, who was dropped by the Narendra Modi government this time. Around 12 new faces, who became Legislators, are expected to be sworn-in, as part of the Cabinet. However, the names would be cleared this evening, after the meeting of RSS-BJP coordination committee. There are presently 43 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including CM Yogi Adityanath, two Deputy CMs - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, nine Ministers of State with Independent charges and 13 Ministers of State.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who was part of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, resigned on Sunday, following party's principle of 'one man, one post'. Three Ministers - Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad, SP Singh Baghel from Agra and Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur, were elected to the Lok Sabha, while Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal has tendered his resignation to the CM, citing his ill health. Besides, Ms Jaiswal too has sent her resignation to the CM. UNI