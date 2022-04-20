Yogi, Ministers Attend Session On Leadership At IIM-Lucknow

Lucknow: For the second consecutive Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other cabinet ministers and IAS officers at the secretary rank are attending a day-long session on leadership development at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here.

This is the second of the three part programme that the ministers and bureaucrats are attending to learn management skills.

According to an information department official, about 70 ministers and officers are attending the session that began at 9.00 a.m. and will conclude at 6.00 p.m. The official said, "Sunday's course includes sessions on the process of policy formulation, mapping and stakeholder expectations to make the right trade-offs, policy implementation, project management and organisation, setting accountabilities, and project monitoring and control system." Last week, the session had focused on aspects of good governance, financial management and administration among others.IANS