Yogi Meets Sanjay Dutt, Raj Chengappa In Lucknow, Gen VK Singh Meets Bhojpuri Singer In Varanasi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative met film star Sanjay Dutt and Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director of India Today, here on Saturday.

On the other hand, Union minister of state for External Affairs, General VK Singh met Bhojpuri singer Heera Lal Yadav and his family in Varanasi for the similar purpose.

The CM also gifted the booklet on the fourth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre to the Bollywood actor.

CM also asked Sanjay to support the BJP in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sanjay Dutt was named as the Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow in 2009 but Supreme Court did not allow him.

Launched in May this year, the 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

Sanjay Dutt is presently in Lucknow for the past one week in connection with shooting of a Hindi film 'Prasthanam', a remake of a Telugu film.

Sanjay is playing a role of a politician while Manisha Koirala is playing the role of his wife. Other actors in the film are Jackie Shroff and Chunkey Pandey. UNI