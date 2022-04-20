Yogi Meets Newly-Elected BJP Mayors

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the all newly-elected BJP Mayors at party headquarters and asked them to implement the Sankalp Patra of the party in letter and spirit.

'People have reposed faith on us. They have elected BJP candidates as Mayors. This post also gives responsibility. Your work will be under scrutiny all the time. So, ensure that whatever you do, do it in a transparent manner,' Mr Adityanath told Mayors in a meeting held at Madhav Sabhagaar here on Sunday.

He also told the newly-elected Mayors that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was happy at the achievement of the State Unit of BJP.

'This is our responsibility to help the Prime Minister make India as a global power. Implement the policies of the Central government in letter and spirit,' he said and added that the success of PM's Swachhta Abhiyan now depends on Mayors.

Mr Adityanath also talked about the training of Mayors, so they could perform better.

BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the party unit held a meeting to review the performance of the party in Local Body elections. BJP Organisation Secretary Sunil Bansal was also present in that meeting.

Party workers were asked to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25 with gaiety all across the state. The leaders also reviewed the strategy about Sikandra Assembly bypolls. UNI