Yogi Meets Governor, Submits Resignation

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday evening , met Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over his resignation.The Governor has asked him to continue working till the formation of the new government.Earlier, the Chief Minister held a cabinet meeting where he thanked his colleagues for working to fulfil the aspirations of the people which led to the BJP winning the election with a good majority.The Chief Minister's resignation has paved the way for the process of installation of the new government. Sources said that the new government was likely to be sworn in next week, before Holi. —IANS