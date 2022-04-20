Yogi Meets Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her of the situation in the state in the wake of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Official sources here said that the CM met the Governor, this morning and intimated her about the current situation. Several areas in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing protests against the CAA since the past two days. There were also incidents of violence in various areas including the state capital Lucknow. Amid violence following protests against the CAA in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, nine people have so far lost their lives while over 75 individuals have been injured, including 43 policemen. UNI