Yogi Meets ADB Officials For Farmers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has plans to set up mega mandis in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) across the state for the welfare of farmers so that they can get good remunerative price of their produce.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the officers to identify four or five areas where such mandis could be set up. The decision of setting up mandis in collaboration with ADB was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister and a delegation of ADB led by Diwakar Gupta, vice-president ADB here on Friday.

"The proposed mega mandis should have proper ware houses as well as cold storages where farmers can store their goods as per their need and withdraw them as and when required," Yogi told the delegation members. "This will also save farmers from the middlemen and can sell their produce as per market requirement.

He also suggested if required changes will be made in the Uttar Pradesh State Mandi Act so that a farmer friendly mandi policy could be implemented.

He said besides these mandis modern dairies should be developed across the state. Fourteen such dairies should be installed before March 31, 2018 in different parts of the state. These dairies will also help in employment generation.

He also suggested the ADB officials to prepare a plan for holistic development of the state. Come with a feasible policy and the government is ready to implement any project which will help in building infrastructure of the state, Chief Minister told ADB delegates.

He also informed the delegates about pro-farmer policies his government has taken and how his government is committed to double the income of farmers by 2020. Earlier in the day, he had a meeting with film producer Bonney Kapoor who showed his inclination to shoot films in the state. UNI