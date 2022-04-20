Yogi, Mayawati Congratulate Scientists For Their Effort On Chandrayaan-2

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday hailed the Indian scientists for the Chandrayaan-2 and asked them not to be demoralised with the unsuccessful attempt.

,"We're immensely proud of our scientists. They've been a source of perennial inspiration for all of us with their vision, commitment & tenacity."the chief minister tweeted.

" Chairman @isro has given updates on Chandrayaan-2. I am certain we shall continue to do well in our space program", he added.

Similarly, Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) president Mayawati also tweeted that," every Indian was thrilled over the Chandrayaan-2 success to land on the moon. We should appreciate the achievement of our ISRO scientist for such success and we are really proud for them."

She added," for moving ahead , it is necessary that we should not be disappointed, desperate or sad. We should encourage our scientist to continue their work for the country." UNI