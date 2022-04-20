Yogi May Be Senior In Age, But Still Backward In Work: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi, saying he "may be senior in age but is still backward in work".

Akhilesh also said the SP will come back to power in the state in 2022.

"He may be senior in age but is still backward in work. Now, you have provided him an opportunity. And the central government is also yours," Yadav said, referring to the BJP-led central government.

Asked about his reaction over the purification of 5 Kalidas Marg -- official resident of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister -- Yadav said jokingly, "I am not unhappy over the purification of 5 KD Marg. I am keen to know about three peacocks that came there a few times ago. Are they being fed properly?

"When (our) next government comes to power in 2022, Ganga water will be sprinkled by fire brigade vehicles at every government office," he added.

The "purification ceremony" of the bungalow has been conducted by priests from the Goraknath Math and Yogi is all set to enter his official residence.