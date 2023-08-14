Yogi Listens To Grievances Of 300 People At Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that citizens need not be worried as effective actions would be taken to solve their problems.

“No one needs to worry at all during my government. Effective action will be ensured to solve everyone's problems”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said speaking at the Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to solving the problems of people and redressing their grievances, he said.

Assuring around 300 visitors of all support in resolving their issues during the Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also handed over the applications of the people to the concerned officials with instructions to ensure timely, quality and satisfactory disposal of their problems.

For those seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases, Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to expedite the estimation process of the cost of treatment and submit it to the government so that the required funds could be released for the same at the earliest. He assured the people that no one's treatment would be hindered for lack of funds.

The Chief Minister also gifted chocolates to children who were accompanying some women. —ANI