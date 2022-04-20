Yogi Likely To Campaign For UP ULBs Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to be the first CM in the state to campaign in the crucial urban local bodies elections. The CM, who is presently busy in campaigning in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the Assembly polls in support of the BJP candidates, is likely to campaign for the BJP candidates contesting from the 16 Nagar Nigams during the three-phased polls scheduled next month. BJP leaders here on Saturday claimed that the CM will address public meetings in all 16 Nagar Nigams. On the other hand, his Cabinet colleagues and other leaders will campaign for party candidates contesting in municipal boards and nagar panchayats polls. There are 198 municipal boards and 438 nagar panchayats in UP. As per sources, besides party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, will also campaign. As part of the campaign programme, ministers will hold public meetings and nukkad sabhas. In the 2012 urban local elections, BJP had won 10 of 12 seats of mayor. However, it had only won 42 seats of chairpersons in municipal boards and 36 in nagar panchayats. But Samajwadi Party, which was in power at that time, did not contest the polls on party symbol, while the BSP refrained from contesting. This time all the major political parties-- BJP, SP, BSP, Congress have announced to contest the urban local bodies poll on party symbol. Meanwhile, the UP CM would be on a two-day electioneering in Himachal Pradesh from tomorrow to address six election meetings. On the first day on Sunday, he will address three election meetings in Dadahu, Arki( Solan) and at Kangar. After returning to New Delhi for night stay, Mr Adityanath will address election meetings at Nalagarh, Dhaliara(Kangra)and Parour on Monday before returning to Lucknow. UNI