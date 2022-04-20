Yogi-Led BJP Govt Responsible For Violence, Says Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for violence across the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to reporters here, Mr Yadav said, "As far as riots are concerned, those inciting it are sitting in the government itself. Only those sitting in the government will be benefitted by riots. BJP is deliberately spreading hatred and scaring people. They have failed on the front of real issues."

He said, 'The Chief Minister himself spoke about taking revenge by confiscating protesters' properties to pay for the damages. "If a CM says such things, then obviously people would be frightened and can take law in their hands," he said. Claiming that the SP's agitation on December 19 was totally peaceful, Mr Yadav announced that his party will continue to agitate peacefully to protest against the CAA.

"CAA is totally against Constitutional norms, the act of the BJP is illegal and just to divide the nation on communal lines," he said. Referring to the future of National Register of Citizens and CAA, he said,'Majority of the people living in rural areas do not have papers of their land, so how will they prove that they are bonafide citizens of the country. Such move will lead the country to another division like 1947.' UNI



