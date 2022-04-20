Yogi Launches Work On Kailash Mansarovar House

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday formally launched the Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrim House project at Indirapuram here.

The site was chosen after the earlier site near Haj House on GT Road was found marked as a lake and flood plains of the Hindon river in revenue records.

"The Indirapuram site has been acquired for Rs 50 crore. After adding the estimated Rs 43 crore cost of construction, the pilgrim house is likely to cost the state Rs 93 crore," Adityanath told a public rally.

He said the previous government tried to divide the society on communal lines by ignoring the majority opinion and constructing a Haj House at the previously chosen site.

The Chief Minister said: "Kailash Mansarovar is the symbol of tourism with unexplored possibilities. Ghaziabad is the appropriate place to initiate the pilgrimage. Through this building, Hindus from all over the world will reach the national capital and start their holy trip to Kailash Mansarovar from here."

Hindus consider a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, the abode of Lord Shiva, in Tibet sacred. It is located more than 6,600 meters above sea level in the Himalayan range.

Adityanath added: "We will (also) fulfil the Modi government's promise to create a Ramayan Circuit in Awadh, a Krishna Circuit in Mathura to Dwarka (in Gujarat) and a Buddha Circuit in Gaya. We will also develop Garh Mukteswar as a place where a Kumbh will be organised."

The Chief Minister and the audience took an oath to make India prosperous before 2022.

He announced a package of Rs 12 crore to improve Khoda, a locality near Ghaziabad's border with Delhi.