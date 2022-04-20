Yogi Launches Women Rescue Vehicles In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today asserted that his government is fully concerned for safety and security of the members of the fairer sex as no society could develop without their active participation. ``My government is fully concerned with the security and safety of the women along with making them self-reliant", asserted Mr Adityanath soon after flagging off 64 Rescue Vehicles managed under 181-Women Help Line in the state. He said that the Rescue Vehicles were part of saving girl child in the state so his government had also started ``Mukhbir Yojna", (Informer Scheme) to facilitate immediate help in case any family went for female foeticide. He claimed that the 181 is a toll free number operating 24 hours a day and now with facilities extending to 64 districts, they will cover the entire state through this emergency response services to check female foeticide. He said that in the call centre at Lucknow also, they extended manpower from 6 to 30 so that no call went unattended and quick response could be ensured. Each van would have one woman consultant and one woman cop to forward immediate relief. He claimed that beside these rescue vans, his government will also launch awareness driver to check female foeticide. ``To check falling sex ratio always remained on top of his government's agenda as any country could progress only when the half of the population is given it's right and also to ensure their equal participation", claimed Mr Adityanath while laying stress on promoting the girl child. He said that soon after his government came to power, they launched `Anti-Romeo Drive' to give a fearless atmosphere to the members of fairer sex. THe CM claimed that to give full honour and right to the girls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started ``Beti Bachchao, Beti Phadao'. He said that to save the pride of girl child, his government would soon launch a drive against ultrasound centers which were illegally conducting sex confirmation tests, abortions etc. He said that later through decoy teams, they will initiate legal proceeding against all those centers who were doing sex determination tests. The CM further said that they will also collect secret information from the public regarding about illegal operation, or anyone going with female foeticide and subsequently necessary action will be taken. He claimed that the doctors were using the technology to stop birth of girl child which is very serious for creating a balance in the society. Minister for Women and Family Welfare, Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi said to facilitate their efforts of saving girl child, the State government will also gave a reward of Rs 2 lakh cash to all those providing actionable inputs to check female foeticide under the government's Mukhbir Yojna. She said tthe name of the information provider will be also kept `secret'. Besides Mr Adityanath and Dr Joshi many other senior ministers including Surya Pratap Shahi, Nand Gopal `Nandi', etc were also present in the function held at Chief Minister's residence. UNI